Time is running out for DC drivers to renew their expired licenses

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 2:02 PM

D.C.’s Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards that the deadline to get those renewed is Sept. 9.

DMV director Gabriel Robinson is urging residents to get their cards renewed as soon as possible.

Those who have IDs and licenses that are Real ID compliant can get their renewals completed online. Otherwise, they will have to go to one of the DMV’s four service centers.

Robinson explained a Real ID compliant license or ID card has a black star in the upper right-hand corner.

“If a license or ID is renewed online,” said Robinson, “you will get the temporary driver’s license or ID card emailed to you immediately after completing the transaction online or through the DC DMV app.” A hard copy is sent to applicants through the mail.

If license holders don’t get renewals completed before the Sept. 9 deadline, and the license hasn’t been renewed in 365 days, applicants will have to take and pass a written driving test called “the knowledge exam.”

If more than 545 days have passed, then those applicants would have to take both the written exam and a road test.

For more information, visit the DC DMV webpage.

