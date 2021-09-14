Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Road closures for Saturday's…

Road closures for Saturday’s H Street Festival in DC

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The H Street Festival is a Go-Go for Saturday in the District and — you guessed it — that means some road closures.

Here are the biggies, which will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

  • H Street Northeast from 3rd Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast
  • 4th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 5th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 6th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 7th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 8th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 9th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 10th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 11th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 12th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 13th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
  • 14th Street Northeast from Florida Avenue Northeast to Maryland Avenue Northeast
  • Florida Avenue and H Street Northeast (No westbound traffic on H Street Northeast )

In addition, H Street from 3rd Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast is under Emergency No Parking from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Pentagon official says CMMC changes will be finalized ‘very soon’

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up