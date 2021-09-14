Road closures for Saturday’s H Street Festival in DC

The H Street Festival is a Go-Go for Saturday in the District and — you guessed it — that means some road closures.
Here are the biggies, which will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.:
- H Street Northeast from 3rd Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast
- 4th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 5th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 6th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 7th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 8th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 9th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 10th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 11th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 12th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 13th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)
- 14th Street Northeast from Florida Avenue Northeast to Maryland Avenue Northeast
- Florida Avenue and H Street Northeast (No westbound traffic on H Street Northeast )
In addition, H Street from 3rd Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast is under Emergency No Parking from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.