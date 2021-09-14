Road closures for Saturday’s H Street Festival in DC

The H Street Festival is a Go-Go for Saturday in the District and -- you guessed it -- that means some road closures.

Here are the biggies, which will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

H Street Northeast from 3rd Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast

4th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

5th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

6th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

7th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

8th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

9th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

10th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

11th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

12th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

13th Street Northeast from G Street Northeast to I Street Northeast (local traffic only)

14th Street Northeast from Florida Avenue Northeast to Maryland Avenue Northeast

Florida Avenue and H Street Northeast (No westbound traffic on H Street Northeast )

In addition, H Street from 3rd Street Northeast to 14th Street Northeast is under Emergency No Parking from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.