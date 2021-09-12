Police charge DC woman with 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend

About 18 months ago, Bryan Tate, 37, of southeast D.C. died from gunshot wounds sustained in the apartment he shared with his girlfriend Tamika Green. On Friday, she was charged with Tate's death.

On Friday, D.C. police charged Green with Tate’s death.

On Feb. 20, 2020, police went to Tate’s apartment on the 1600 block of 18th Street, SE for a welfare check and found Tate dead, suffering from three gunshot wounds.

According to recently released charging documents, Green made multiple phone calls to Tate’s family members saying that she knew he had been shot, but did not know where he was.

The documents say that Green eventually did call 911 to say that men had broken into her home.

Homicide detectives did interview Green about a day later, and recognized a number of inconsistencies in her story over the course of their conversation.

Police received more information from building residents and others who knew details about an argument the couple had in the days before the shooting.

Detectives recognized Green as a suspect and were able to match key elements of the crime scene with photos saved to Green’s iCloud account.

Detectives arrested Green on Sept. 10 after she came to see police in the Homicide department due to an unrelated case. She was charged with first-degree armed murder.