Georgetown stomach illness outbreak hits 62; includes staff and off-campus students

The number of people on the Georgetown campus sickened with a gastrointestinal illness now totals 62 but, in an update Friday, the university said the number of new cases of the mysterious illness has declined over the past few days.

The latest update from the school, which was published at 11 a.m., says the illness has affected both students and staff as well as people living both on- and off-campus.

The university said it is working with D.C. Health to investigate the source of the illness.

“At this time, we have not identified a common food source among impacted individuals,” the school said in the latest update.

In the meantime, the school said it is continuing with increased cleaning and disinfection of “high-touch areas” in residence halls and dining areas.

Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s chief public health officer, first alerted the campus community to the outbreak late Tuesday night. At that time, about 12 students on the main campus were said to be ill. The reported symptoms included severe stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The university said most students were reporting “short-lived symptoms,” and that no students have been hospitalized, “though a small number have been evaluated and provided with rehydration at local emergency departments.”

The number of sick students totaled 40 by Thursday.

Earlier this week, the university said it was collecting stool samples to determine potential pathogens and said, preliminarily, it did not appear the illness was caused by person-to-person transmission.

When the university alerted the community about the illness, Mishori referenced a possible link to a Centers for Disease Control report about a recent salmonella outbreak that has hit 25 states and sickened more than 120 people.