Georgetown norovirus cases reach 145

A total of 145 students, faculty and staff at Georgetown University have reported symptoms for norovirus over the last two weeks, the school said in a Thursday statement.

“Samples tested at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and others sent to the DC Department of Health have confirmed the presence of norovirus,” Dr. Ranit Mishori said.

The school said that the number of new cases is low and continuing to decrease.

The source of the illness remains unknown, however.

“At this time, this outbreak does not appear to be linked to a food source or any of the dining venues on campus,” the statement said. “Due to the confirmed testing results identifying norovirus and the classic features of the illness, salmonella is no longer suspected as the cause for this GI illness.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus typically causes symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It is considered to be very infectious and can spread easily from person to person or from contaminated foods and surfaces.

The school recommends good hygiene practice to quell the spread of germs. So wash your hands.

The CDC also recommends those with a confirmed norovirus illness stay home until two days after symptoms dissipate.