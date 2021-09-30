Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Georgetown norovirus cases reach 145

Georgetown norovirus cases reach 145

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 2:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A total of 145 students, faculty and staff at Georgetown University have reported symptoms for norovirus over the last two weeks, the school said in a Thursday statement.

“Samples tested at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and others sent to the DC Department of Health have confirmed the presence of norovirus,” Dr. Ranit Mishori said.

The school said that the number of new cases is low and continuing to decrease.

The source of the illness remains unknown, however.

“At this time, this outbreak does not appear to be linked to a food source or any of the dining venues on campus,” the statement said. “Due to the confirmed testing results identifying norovirus and the classic features of the illness, salmonella is no longer suspected as the cause for this GI illness.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus typically causes symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It is considered to be very infectious and can spread easily from person to person or from contaminated foods and surfaces.

The school recommends good hygiene practice to quell the spread of germs. So wash your hands.

The CDC also recommends those with a confirmed norovirus illness stay home until two days after symptoms dissipate.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

5 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

CBP building on facial recognition successes as travelers reap benefits of expedited process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up