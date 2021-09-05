Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » 5 hospitalized after Metrobus…

5 hospitalized after Metrobus crash in Northwest DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 23, 2021, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Five people are hospitalized after a Metrobus crash in Northwest D.C., officials said.

On Thursday about 3 p.m., officials said a driver crashed into a Metrobus on the 2900 block of 14th St. Northwest.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesman said six people were on the bus at the time of the crash, with one leaving the scene in lieu of emergency transportation.

Officials also said that the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash declined EMS service.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up