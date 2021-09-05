5 hospitalized after Metrobus crash in Northwest DC

Five people are hospitalized after a Metrobus crash in Northwest D.C., officials said.
On Thursday about 3 p.m., officials said a driver crashed into a Metrobus on the 2900 block of 14th St. Northwest.
A DC Fire and EMS spokesman said six people were on the bus at the time of the crash, with one leaving the scene in lieu of emergency transportation.
Officials also said that the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash declined EMS service.
