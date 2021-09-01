Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
1 dead, 1 wounded in pair of DC shootings

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 6:12 PM

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a pair of shootings in D.C. Wednesday.

D.C. police said a woman was shot and killed just before noon at 13th and Congress streets in Southeast, about a half-mile south of the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The police said they’re looking for a heavyset Black man whom they estimate at 17 to 18 years old, with a spiked haircut.

And just after 3:30 p.m., police said, a man was shot near the Petworth Recreation Center, off Georgia Avenue in Northwest. He’s in the hospital, according to police.

