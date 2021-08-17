Washington Monument closed for 2nd day after lightning strike

The Washington Monument is closed for a second day to repair damage from a lightning strike.

The Washington Monument still needs work done, after a lightning strike during Sunday’s thunderstorms caused damage that led to its closure.

“Repairs to the electrical access system are ongoing,” the National Park Service tweeted when announcing the monument would still be closed to the public on Tuesday. NPS originally announced its closure Monday to carry out repairs.

Systems affected by the lightning bolt include those that allow people to access the monument, as well as those that call and send the elevator. There was no damage to the structure or elevator itself.

As D.C.’s tallest structure, it is not uncommon for the Washington Monument to be struck by lightning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday afternoon while the region deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.