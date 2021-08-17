CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Washington Monument closed for 2nd day after lightning strike

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 9:32 AM

A video posted on Twitter by Travis Nix captures the moment lightning struck the Washington Monument. (Courtesy Twitter/Travis Nix)

The Washington Monument still needs work done, after a lightning strike during Sunday’s thunderstorms caused damage that led to its closure.

“Repairs to the electrical access system are ongoing,” the National Park Service tweeted when announcing the monument would still be closed to the public on Tuesday. NPS originally announced its closure Monday to carry out repairs.

Systems affected by the lightning bolt include those that allow people to access the monument, as well as those that call and send the elevator. There was no damage to the structure or elevator itself.

As D.C.’s tallest structure, it is not uncommon for the Washington Monument to be struck by lightning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday afternoon while the region deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

