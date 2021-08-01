Shooting in Northwest DC leaves man dead

A man from Northeast D.C. has died after a shooting Saturday night in the District, according to police.

D.C. police said officers responded to the 700 block of O St. Northwest around 11:15 p.m. after they heard the sound of gunshots. When they got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Kervin Sanches suffering from a gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS took Sanches to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Around the same time, a second adult male sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound, which police said was non-life threatening.

A $25,000 reward is offered for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a homicide in D.C. Anyone with information into this case is being asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be left anonymously by texting the department’s tip line at 50411.