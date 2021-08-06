2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Joint training exercise will bring sirens, helicopters to RFK Stadium area

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 6:36 PM

Those who see or hear an above-average amount of helicopters and emergency response sirens around RFK Stadium in D.C. on Saturday shouldn’t panic; it’s likely part of a joint training exercise.

The D.C. National Guard, U.S. Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS will be hosting a medical training exercise from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the stadium’s Lot 3 at 1900 East Capitol St. SE.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the exercise provides the agencies the chance to practice their joint efforts.

