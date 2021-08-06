Joint training exercise will bring sirens, helicopters to RFK Stadium area

The D.C. National Guard, U.S. Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS will be hosting a medical training exercise from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the stadium's Lot 3 on 1900 East Capitol St. SE.
Those who see or hear an above-average amount of helicopters and emergency response sirens around RFK Stadium in D.C. on Saturday shouldn’t panic; it’s likely part of a joint training exercise.
The D.C. National Guard, U.S. Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS will be hosting a medical training exercise from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the stadium’s Lot 3 at 1900 East Capitol St. SE.
D.C. Fire and EMS said the exercise provides the agencies the chance to practice their joint efforts.
