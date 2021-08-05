2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Police release photos of man, cars sought in DC shooting death

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 11:28 AM

The D.C. police have released photos of a person and two cars they’re looking for in connection with the shooting death of a man in Northwest last week.

A car of interest in a shooting death in D.C. July 31. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Kervin Sanches, 31, of Northeast, was shot around 11:15 p.m. July 31 in the 700 block of O Street in Northwest, just north of the convention center; he died at a hospital later.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are looking for a person and two vehicles of interest — a man and two cars seen on security video.

The man is a Black man with long locks; the cars are described as a gray Pontiac G6 and a silver four-door Chrysler 300.

Anyone with more information about the case is being asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or texting anonymously to 50411. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Another car of interest, and a person of interest, in a shooting death in D.C. July 31. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

