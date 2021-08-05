Police release photos of man, cars sought in DC shooting death

The D.C. police have released photos of a person and two cars they’re looking for in connection with the shooting death of a man in Northwest last week.

Kervin Sanches, 31, of Northeast, was shot around 11:15 p.m. July 31 in the 700 block of O Street in Northwest, just north of the convention center; he died at a hospital later.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are looking for a person and two vehicles of interest — a man and two cars seen on security video.

The man is a Black man with long locks; the cars are described as a gray Pontiac G6 and a silver four-door Chrysler 300.

Anyone with more information about the case is being asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or texting anonymously to 50411. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.