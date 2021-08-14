Attacker who allegedly injured DC cop during Capitol riot facing lawsuit following officer’s suicide

The family of a D.C. officer who died by suicide following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has filed a lawsuit against one of his alleged attackers.

Jeffrey Smith, a 35-year-old officer who served in the District, shot and killed himself nine days after the Capitol riot due to “severe depression and brain injury caused by concussion,” according to court documents pertaining to the lawsuit filed Friday by his family and their attorney.

The documents go on to say Smith was hit with “a cane or crowbar or similar object,” and was vulnerable because his face shield was up, exposing his face and eyes.

According to the Huffington Post, the family was able to identify one of two of his alleged attackers with the help of Deep State Dogs, a group working to track down violent rioters who stormed the Capitol using facial recognition software.

The new details have also been turned over to investigators, and while the alleged attacker hasn’t been charged, Smith’s family hopes to see him held responsible. So far, more than 570 defendants have been arrested in connection with the January attack.