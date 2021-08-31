At least 3 injured, including mother and 2-year-old, in Southeast DC shooting

At least three people, including a mother and her 2-year-old son, were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening.

At least three people, including a mother and her 2-year-old son, were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening.

D.C. police reported a shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Howard Road shortly after 9 p.m., police Chief Robert Contee said.

Officers found a parent with her child inside a car with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third person showed up at a different area hospital with a minor gunshot injury from the same scene.

Contee said preliminary investigations show that the car occupied by the parent and child drove away from Howard Road after the shooting was found on the 2900 block of Stanton Road before driving back.

It is possible more than one shooter was involved in the incident, and the shooting may have injured more people, police said. Anyone who was hurt in the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

“If you just happen to be out here and are witness to this, we need to talk to you so we can really get to the bottom of this,” Contee said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 with information related to the shooting that leads to an arrest.

“Anytime we have illegal firearms used in the streets of the District of Columbia, I think we have a collective responsibility as police and community to really work together to bring these cases to closure,” Contee said. “Especially like in this incident, when it involves such a very young child, a very, very young child and very young child’s mom.”

It was the second shooting incident of the night in the District, as a man was killed and a D.C. officer was injured during an altercation in Northwest D.C. just around 8 p.m.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.