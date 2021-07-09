Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Washington, DC News » What DC is doing…

What DC is doing to better identify structurally unsafe buildings

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The collapse of the Surfside, Florida, condo tower and a much smaller condo building under construction in Northwest D.C. have prompted District leaders to make safety changes.

A series of actions were unveiled Friday.

“Mayor Bowser and the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs announced several initiatives to enhance safety reviews of our multifamily and commercial properties in the District,” said DCRA director Ernest Chrappah.

All building owners and engineering firms will soon be required to report unsafe structural conditions at multifamily residential buildings and commercial buildings in the city.

“That is a game changer to help create early warning systems,” Chrappah said.

The owner and developer of the building that collapsed July 2 on Kennedy Street in Northwest will be under particular scrutiny: All other construction projects they’re involved in will be reviewed to make sure city laws are being followed.

The collapse trapped a construction worker under rubble for an hour and a half. He was finally rescued by D.C. fire crews, but he was seriously, and his sister said he may never walk again. The cause is under investigation.

The city will also review certain multifamily buildings that went up over the last three years to make sure they’re structurally sound. They’ll start with buildings certified by the same engineering firm involved in the Kennedy Street project.

DCRA is also urging people who think they’re living in an unsafe building to contact the agency.  They can do that by filling out an online request form or an online inquiry form, sending an email to DCRA@dc.gov, or by calling 202-442-4400.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up