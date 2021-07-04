Man in custody after crashing car into Washington Monument barrier

A man is in custody after ramming his car into the barrier wall encircling the Washington Monument Saturday night.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the northeast quadrant of the Washington Monument grounds, according to U.S. Park Police.

D.C. Police said the man’s SUV mounted the curb, drove through the crowded grounds and came within 500 feet of the marble obelisk before crashing into the surrounding stone wall.

No pedestrians were hit by the car.

Witnesses told NBC Washington that the driver sped toward a group of pedestrians and appeared to be trying to drive into them.

“My son and I were kind of like, ‘What’s going on? That seems weird.’ It looked like he was looking for an exit and then all of a sudden it turned to, no … there is something wrong here,” Nicholas Kline said.

Witnesses also told NBC Washington that the driver appeared to be agitated and drove in figure 8s on the monument grounds.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in custody.

The FBI is investigating the crash as a possible act of terrorism.

The monument is currently closed and will remain shuttered for the Fourth of July.

NBC Washington’s Corey Smith contributed to this report.