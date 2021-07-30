Howard University reveals dates for in-person homecoming game, events

Howard University is back to celebrating homecoming in person this year after the events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard University in D.C. is back to celebrating homecoming in person this year, after the events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced that the homecoming events will be held from Oct. 16-24.

The Howard University Homecoming football game will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, in Greene Stadium at 1 p.m. against the Norfolk State University Spartans.

“While we are excited to plan for an in-person Homecoming, we must remain vigilant to changing health conditions due to COVID-19,” the university said in its announcement.

The university said that it will be requiring health and safety precautions at all in-person events and that details on what those will be are going to be announced at a later date.

“If health conditions deteriorate or the large group gathering guidelines from the district government become more restrictive, we will have to pivot back to a virtual event,” the university said in its post.