Famous DC toy store Sullivan’s is closing its doors

A toy store that has been in Northwest D.C. for generations is closing its doors in the coming weeks.

A toy store that has been in Northwest D.C. for generations is closing its doors in the coming weeks.

The news came as a shock to people who have lived in the area and have shopped at Sullivan’s Toys & Art Supplies for years.

“I’ll really miss this store and I’m sorry it’s going,” said Tom Bauder, a grandfather who often shops for children in his family. “It’s a real neighborhood treasure. This is the place to go where you want something for your kids. They have everything.”

Sullivan’s opened in 1954 in the Cleveland Park neighborhood and later moved to its current location along Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown.

“This store has been here for as long as I’ve been here,” said Michelle Keys, who told WTOP she was born in the area in 1978. “There have been so many businesses that have come and gone here over the years and this has been here consistently. It’s very sad for the neighborhood that they’re closing.”

While its owners have not given a specific reason for closing, the pandemic has been particularly tough for small businesses, leading others like it to shut their doors.

The business is expected to close by the end of this month.