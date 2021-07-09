DC pedestrian bridge that collapsed will soon be replaced

D.C. will be getting some new pedestrian bridges soon including the one that collapsed over D.C. 295 last month.

In the next three years, there will be three new pedestrian bridges to walk over in Ward 7.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the goal is to improve access to those who live across D.C. 295.

Replacements will soon be built for the Lane Place Bridge, the Parkside Bridge and the Douglass Street NE Bridge.

The Lane Place Bridge is the one that collapsed last month after a truck hit it, shutting down D.C. 295 for thousands of drivers.

Bowser signed an emergency declaration to rebuild the Lane Place Bridge. It includes $1.5 million in funds to speed up the work to rebuild.

The goal is to “improve connectivity and pedestrian access” for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens and the surrounding communities of Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue, according to a news release.

“We are committed to working with the community and making the necessary investments to increase connectivity, improve safety, and build a multi-modal transportation network that works better for the residents of Ward 7,” said Bowser. “These three bridges, to be built over the next three years, are a critical component of this work and part of our overall effort to build a more connected D.C.”

The District Department of Transportation started building the Parkside Pedestrian Bridge in April of last year to connect the Mayfair neighborhood and Parkside development with the Minnesota Avenue Metrorail and Bus Transfer Stations, and the Deanwood community to the east.

Bowser said she is allocating $250,000 to expedite the construction in order to open the bridge in September 2021, two months ahead of schedule.

The Douglas Street Northeast Pedestrian Bridge is set to be replaced over the next two years.

DDOT is working with the Office of Contracting and Procurement to award the construction management contract. Construction is expected to begin later this year. Completion is expected early next year.

“Mayor Bowser’s continued investment in the District’s infrastructure ensures that communities across all eight wards can safely traverse the city and connect to mass transit and other neighborhoods,” said acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are committed to working with the community throughout the design and construction process for each of these bridges.”