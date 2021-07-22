DC firefighters battle blaze at Benning Road Transfer Station

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a trash-transfer station in Northeast D.C., and they said it would be a while before the fire is out.

The fire broke out at the Benning Road Transfer station around 3 p.m. Thursday. A large volume of fire was showing inside a five-story building.

A large amount of trash caught fire in the building, and more than 100 firefighters arrived to battle the flames.

An hour after the fire started, firefighters took a defensive mode to attack the fire, using large streams of water including an aerial tower, according to officials.

“All employees are confirmed accounted for. This will be extended operation,” DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

