1 dead, 2 charged in DC hotel shootout

A shootout at a hotel in D.C. that one defendant described as "a robbery gone wrong" has left one man dead.

Court documents say Michael Waznor, 28, and Joseph Robinson, 22, both of Southeast D.C., and another man who hasn’t been publicly identified yet went to the Comfort Inn on 13th Street Northwest, near Thomas Circle, on Thursday at about 9 p.m. All three were allegedly armed.

Robinson later told the police that the incident was “a robbery gone wrong,” the documents said. The unidentified man went into the room first; a few seconds later, Robinson heard gunshots and fired his gun into the room, the documents said.

The unidentified man died of gunshot wounds at a hospital later that night. Waznor and Robinson have been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without license.

The man in the hotel room was shot three times, the police said, and went to a hospital in Virginia for treatment.