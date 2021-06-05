Vigil held to honor Frager’s Hardware employee shot to death on Memorial Day

Dozens of people gathered Friday night near where a beloved, longtime employee of D.C's Frager's Hardware was killed in Southeast on Memorial Day.

People flocked outside Frager’s Hardware in Southeast D.C. on Friday for a vigil remembering Frank Winchester. Winchester was killed during a shooting on Memorial Day. WTOP/Michelle Basch Shamara Baylor holds her 2-year-old son Cartier. Her longtime partner Frank Winchester was the boy’s father. WTOP/Michelle Basch A woman who worked with Frank Winchester at Frager’s Hardware wore this button to a vigil held in his honor. WTOP/Michelle Basch Frank Winchester’s mother, Crishauna Holmes, accepts flowers at a vigil held to remember her murdered son. WTOP/Michelle Basch Shamara Baylor (left) gets a hug and weeps at a vigil to remember her partner Frank Winchester, who was murdered in Southeast on Memorial Day. WTOP/Michelle Basch ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Dozens of people gathered Friday night near where a beloved, longtime employee of D.C’s Frager’s Hardware was killed in Southeast on Memorial Day.

The vigil was held to remember 40-year-old Frank Winchester, who was found shot Monday night near the intersection of 14th and L Streets SE.

Police have not released a motive in the case and no arrests have been made, leaving those who knew and loved him heartbroken and confused.

“I loved him. He was a good man,” said Shamara Baylor, Winchester’s partner of more than 13 years. They have a 2-year-old son, Cartier.

“His son has to live the rest of his life without his father,” Baylor said. “He’s not even coping well without his father. He’s with his father every night. He sleeps with his father. His father is his everything.”

Winchester’s mother, Crishauna Holmes, also attended the vigil.

“He has a good heart. He’d do [anything] for anyone. He helps anyone,” Holmes said. “All I want is justice for my son.”

“Frank was a wonderful guy,” said Cary Caldwell, who worked with Winchester at Frager’s, which has been a Capitol Hill landmark since 1920. “He just lit up the room.”

Caldwell says Winchester adored his son, and during the worst of the pandemic, he stayed home with the boy on weekdays and worked at the hardware store on weekends.

“He’d come in to the breakroom and I’d be there and I’d say, ‘How’s the baby? How’s Cartier?’ And he’d say ‘Oh!’ — his face lit up — ‘He’s good, he’s walking now,'” said Caldwell, adding: “I feel so bad.”

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Baylor has something to say to the person or people responsible: “I feel like they’re a coward. They took a father from his son. I feel like he’s a coward and he needs to turn himself in. Period,” she said through tears.

In a post on Facebook, Frager’s Hardware describes Winchester as a “beloved son, brother, father, neighbor, and Frager’s employee of more than 12 years. A lifetime resident of the Capitol Hill community, Frank was a genuinely kind and giving person — one of our employees remembers taking Frank to lunch one afternoon after hearing he did not have enough money to buy a meal that day.”

The post continued: “On the way to the sandwich shop, he passed a homeless gentleman asking for spare change for food. Out of his pocket Frank pulled some lint, a few coins and a dollar bill and handed it over to the man in need. This was the kind of person Frank was, with a big heart, a giving spirit, and readiness to help.”

Frager’s has started a memorial fund in Winchester’s memory, and the money will be given to Cartier.