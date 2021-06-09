Home » Washington, DC News » Two-alarm fire breaks out…

Two-alarm fire breaks out in Southwest DC apartment complex

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 1:24 AM

A two-alarm fire broke out on the fifth floor of a large apartment complex in Southwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

More than 75 firefighters were called to the fire on N Street near O Street just before 7 p.m. They were able to put the fire under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what the extent of the damage is in the building.

