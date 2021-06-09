Two-alarm fire breaks out in Southwest DC apartment complex

A two-alarm fire broke out on the fifth floor of a large apartment complex in Southwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

Update 2 Alarm fire 500 block N St SW. #DCsBravest have placed this fire under control. Clearing remaining smoke. Still no injuries reported. Firefighters battled hi-rise fire conditions + heat of the day. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/Y9AZn4M25I — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 8, 2021

More than 75 firefighters were called to the fire on N Street near O Street just before 7 p.m. They were able to put the fire under control within an hour.

2 Alarm Fire 500 block N St SW. Fire on 5th floor of large occupied apartment complex. #DCsBravest actively attacking the fire. 20 piece of equipment and 75 personnel on scene or enroute. pic.twitter.com/pg6KccqWGc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 8, 2021

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what the extent of the damage is in the building.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.