CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Former HD Woodson HS…

Former HD Woodson HS football player, Vikings rookie injured in DC shooting

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 21, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former high school football star was reportedly injured in a quadruple shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

H.D. Woodson High School’s Jaylen Twyman, who was recently selected in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, was one of four men shot at around at just before 5:10 p.m. on 50th St near Banks Place.

According to D.C. police, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, two other men coming from the same location entered local hospitals for gunshot wound treatment.

All four men had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No suspects were named at this time, but police released surveillance camera photos of a vehicle of interest. Anyone who can identify the car or knows about the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed his identity to ESPN, saying that he was visiting an aunt at the time of the shooting. The D.C. native had “superficial, exit wounds” while sitting in a car, Rosenhaus added, but he will not need surgery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus said. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

In a statement, the Vikings said they have been in contact with Twyman and his family and are “extremely thankful” that he will make a full recovery. Twyman had just signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with Minnesota in May, according to the Pioneer Press.

Twyman led Woodson to a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) championship and the D.C. State Class AA final. He was recruited to Pittsburgh, were he spent three years playing as a defensive tackle.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Electronics manufacturers send warning shot across CMMC’s bow

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up