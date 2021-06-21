Former HD Woodson HS football player, Vikings rookie injured in DC shooting

H.D Woodson High School's Jaylen Twyman, who was recently selected in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, was one of four men shot at around at around 5:09 p.m. on 50th St near Banks Place.

H.D. Woodson High School’s Jaylen Twyman, who was recently selected in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, was one of four men shot at around at just before 5:10 p.m. on 50th St near Banks Place.

According to D.C. police, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, two other men coming from the same location entered local hospitals for gunshot wound treatment.

All four men had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No suspects were named at this time, but police released surveillance camera photos of a vehicle of interest. Anyone who can identify the car or knows about the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

MPD seeks the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred 6/21/21 in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. Full Release: https://t.co/lV7JpHIBRV Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/ujCeyKiOSG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 22, 2021

Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed his identity to ESPN, saying that he was visiting an aunt at the time of the shooting. The D.C. native had “superficial, exit wounds” while sitting in a car, Rosenhaus added, but he will not need surgery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus said. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

In a statement, the Vikings said they have been in contact with Twyman and his family and are “extremely thankful” that he will make a full recovery. Twyman had just signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with Minnesota in May, according to the Pioneer Press.

Twyman led Woodson to a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) championship and the D.C. State Class AA final. He was recruited to Pittsburgh, were he spent three years playing as a defensive tackle.

