Fire burns through SE DC building, displacing 15 people — and a turtle

Fifteen people and a pet turtle are displaced after a fire in a Southeast D.C. home on Sunday evening.

D.C. firefighters responded for a reported fire in an apartment building at 2100 15th St. SE around 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders battled heavy fire conditions on the first floor. Children were rescued by ladder from the building’s rear.

There were no injuries. Volunteers with the capital region Red Cross assisted displaced residents.

The turtle — named Jeff — was returned to its owner unharmed.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.