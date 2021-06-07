CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Fire burns through SE…

Fire burns through SE DC building, displacing 15 people — and a turtle

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

June 7, 2021, 6:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fifteen people and a pet turtle are displaced after a fire in a Southeast D.C. home on Sunday evening.

D.C. firefighters responded for a reported fire in an apartment building at 2100 15th St. SE around 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders battled heavy fire conditions on the first floor. Children were rescued by ladder from the building’s rear.

There were no injuries. Volunteers with the capital region Red Cross assisted displaced residents.

The turtle — named Jeff — was returned to its owner unharmed.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up