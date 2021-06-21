DC police ID man who died in Pennsylvania Ave. crash

The D.C police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast Friday night.

Terrell Johnson, 23, of Northeast, was driving west on Pennsylvania Avenue just south of Interstate 295 at about 11:30 p.m. when he crashed into another car that was turning left onto the I-295 northbound ramp, the D.C. police said Monday. He died at a hospital later.

The police said Johnson was “traveling at a high rate of speed,” and that the other car had a green left-turn arrow at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the other car were treated and released, the police said.