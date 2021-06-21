CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
DC police ID man who died in Pennsylvania Ave. crash

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 21, 2021, 11:46 AM

The D.C police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast Friday night.

Terrell Johnson, 23, of Northeast, was driving west on Pennsylvania Avenue just south of Interstate 295 at about 11:30 p.m. when he crashed into another car that was turning left onto the I-295 northbound ramp, the D.C. police said Monday. He died at a hospital later.

The police said Johnson was “traveling at a high rate of speed,” and that the other car had a green left-turn arrow at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the other car were treated and released, the police said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Washington, DC News

