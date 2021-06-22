DC is a shoe-in: New Balance releases sneaker honoring District

New Balance recently released a sneaker to honor D.C. and it was designed by one of the District's own.

June Sanders, product design manager at DTLR, who was born in the District and raised in nearby Prince George’s County, Maryland, created the new DC992.

In a post, DTLR said the sneaker design was inspired by the streets of D.C.

“Contrary to the previous inspiration from the neighboring state of Maryland, the newly named ‘DC992’ is intended for the inner Washingtonian in you to ‘Discover & Celebrate’ (DC),” the company said in a blog post.

Chocolate City is proudly represented using the D.C. flag as the focal point, DTLR said.

“The spirit of each ward is prevalent, as the classic grey suede is now revamped with noticeable enhancements to accented sections. Metallic Silver reflective mesh on the netted vamp is highlighted with curvaceous black overlays.”

The New Balance DC992 “Discover & Celebrate” sneakers came out last month.

They’re available at these stores: