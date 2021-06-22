CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
DC is a shoe-in: New Balance releases sneaker honoring District

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 22, 2021, 1:32 PM

New Balance recently released a sneaker to honor D.C., and it was designed by one of the District’s own.

June Sanders, product design manager at DTLR, who was born in the District and raised in nearby Prince George’s County, Maryland, created the new DC992.

In a post, DTLR said the sneaker design was inspired by the streets of D.C.

“Contrary to the previous inspiration from the neighboring state of Maryland, the newly named ‘DC992’ is intended for the inner Washingtonian in you to ‘Discover & Celebrate’ (DC),” the company said in a blog post.

Chocolate City is proudly represented using the D.C. flag as the focal point, DTLR said.

“The spirit of each ward is prevalent, as the classic grey suede is now revamped with noticeable enhancements to accented sections. Metallic Silver reflective mesh on the netted vamp is highlighted with curvaceous black overlays.”

The New Balance DC992 “Discover & Celebrate” sneakers came out last month.

They’re available at these stores:

STORE LOCATIONS
Senator Square Washington, DC
Rhode Island Place Washington, DC
9th & H Streets Washington, DC
Annapolis Mall Annapolis, MD
White Marsh Mall Baltimore, MD
The Gallery at Harborplace Baltimore, MD
Sinclair Lane Baltimore, MD
Mondawmin Mall Baltimore, MD
Church Square Baltimore, MD
Security Square Mall Baltimore, MD
Mt Clare Junction Baltimore, MD
Monument Street Baltimore, MD
Landing at Woodyard Clinton, MD
The Mall in Columbia Columbia, MD
Middlesex Shopping Center Essex, MD
Forestville Forestville, MD
Lake Forest Mall Gaithersburg, MD
Greenway Center Greenbelt, MD
Iverson Plaza Hillcrest Hills, MD
PG Plaza Hyattsville, MD
Towne Centre at Laurel Laurel, MD
Mitchellville Plaza Mitchellville, MD
Eastover Plaza Oxon Hilll, MD
Liberty Court Shopping Center Randallstown, MD
The Centre at Salisbury Salisbury, MD
Towson Town Center Towson, MD
Waldorf ST Charles Town Center Waldorf, MD
Wheaton Plaza Wheaton, MD
Mount Vernon Plaza Alexandria, VA
Spotsylvania Mall Fredericksburg, VA
Springfield Town Center Springfield, VA

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

