CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Washington, DC News » Adams Morgan pizza shops…

Adams Morgan pizza shops to cut back using pizza boxes on weekends

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Adams Morgan pizza shops will no longer serve late-night pizza in boxes in an effort to reduce trash in the neighborhood. (Photo Courtesy Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District)

A deal has been reached with several pizza shops in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in D.C. aimed at keeping sidewalk trash manageable. The restaurants have agreed to cut down on the use of big pizza boxes on weekends after 10 p.m.

“We have had a resurgence of nightlife in Adams Morgan, which is terrific, everybody’s really enthusiastic about that… the amount of trash… being generated again was overwhelming the municipal trash cans that are out on the street,” said Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District.

Jumbo pizza boxes that don’t fit in the trash containers have been troublesome for the neighborhood. Some nights, the boxes are piled high on the sidewalks, creating a messy site and the potential of setting back the city’s battle against rats. Keeping trash in tightly sealed containers is an essential element of D.C.’s ongoing efforts to limit rats.

The BID approached the pizza shops that stay open late on weekends and asked them to substitute the big pizza boxes for paper plates when they can.

“If you’re going to eat it right away, paper plate is probably sufficient. Paper plates fit in trash cans much easier than boxes,” Barden said.

The shops will now serve pizza on paper plates after 10 p.m. on weekends. (Photo Courtesy Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District)

“They were enthusiastic about doing this with us…pizza boxes are more expensive than paper plates,” she said.

Now, the general rule is that takeout pizza, purchased after 10 p.m. on weekends and carried out of the neighborhood, will go in the boxes. Pizza eaten outside of the shops will be served on paper plates.

The change went into effect this past weekend, and the BID cleaning team reported far fewer empty pizza boxes on the streets Monday morning.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up