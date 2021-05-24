DC police shoot, kill suspect who held woman against her will

The D.C. police shot and killed a man who they say was holding a woman against her will with a gun on Monday afternoon in Southeast.

The D.C. police shot and killed a man who they say was holding a woman against her will with a gun on Monday afternoon in Southeast. Courtesy Jay Brown D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Monday that police responded to the 1100 block of Valley Avenue between 11 and 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman being held against her will by someone with a gun. Courtesy Jay Brown Police tried to set up a barrier around the house, but the man and woman ran out the back. Courtesy Jay Brown ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The D.C. police shot and killed a man who they say was holding a woman against her will with a gun on Monday afternoon in Southeast.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Monday that police responded to the 1100 block of Valley Avenue between 11 and 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman being held against her will by someone with a gun.

When the officers got there, they heard a man say he was about to shoot, Contee said. They tried to set up a barrier around the house, but the man and woman ran out the back, Contee said.

At about 3 p.m., they found the pair about a half-mile away on Alabama Avenue. The man reportedly raised a gun to police officers and was shot, Contee said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was not hurt. Contee said the two knew each other and there was “possibly some type of domestic connection.”

The officer who shot the suspect has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for five years, Contee said. The officer was uninjured.

Contee told reporters the body camera footage from the incident will be released and the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where it happened.