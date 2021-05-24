MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police shoot, kill…

DC police shoot, kill suspect who held woman against her will

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 24, 2021, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
police hostage
The D.C. police shot and killed a man who they say was holding a woman against her will with a gun on Monday afternoon in Southeast.

Courtesy Jay Brown
police hostage
D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Monday that police responded to the 1100 block of Valley Avenue between 11 and 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman being held against her will by someone with a gun.

Courtesy Jay Brown
police hostage
Police tried to set up a barrier around the house, but the man and woman ran out the back.

Courtesy Jay Brown
(1/3)
police hostage
police hostage
police hostage

The D.C. police shot and killed a man who they say was holding a woman against her will with a gun on Monday afternoon in Southeast.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Monday that police responded to the 1100 block of Valley Avenue between 11 and 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman being held against her will by someone with a gun.

When the officers got there, they heard a man say he was about to shoot, Contee said. They tried to set up a barrier around the house, but the man and woman ran out the back, Contee said.

At about 3 p.m., they found the pair about a half-mile away on Alabama Avenue. The man reportedly raised a gun to police officers and was shot, Contee said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was not hurt. Contee said the two knew each other and there was “possibly some type of domestic connection.”

The officer who shot the suspect has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for five years, Contee said. The officer was uninjured.

Contee told reporters the body camera footage from the incident will be released and the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Pentagon now plans to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up