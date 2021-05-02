CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Multiple people wounded after…

Multiple people wounded after three separate shootings in DC Sunday

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

May 2, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three separate shootings in D.C. on Sunday have been reported by D.C. police, leaving a number of people injured and one person “unconscious and not breathing,” according to police.

One shooting was at the 3500 block of Wheeler Road in Southeast resulting in three injuries. Two adult males were reportedly conscious and breathing and a third adult male was said to be “unconscious and not breathing,” D.C. police told WTOP.

A second shooting occurred at the 1800 block of Tubman Road Southeast. Two adult males were shot and determined to be conscious and breathing.

The locations of the Wheeler and Tubman road shootings are little over a mile apart, according to Google maps.

Police would not say whether they think the shootings are related, but both are under investigation.

A third shooting happened near the intersection of 10th and C streets in Northeast. An adult male was conscious and breathing, police said.

No further details have been provided at this time.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up