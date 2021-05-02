Multiple people wounded after three separate shootings in DC Sunday

Three separate shootings in D.C. on Sunday have been reported by D.C. police, leaving a score of inured victims and one person “unconscious and not breathing.”

Three separate shootings in D.C. on Sunday have been reported by D.C. police, leaving a number of people injured and one person “unconscious and not breathing,” according to police.

One shooting was at the 3500 block of Wheeler Road in Southeast resulting in three injuries. Two adult males were reportedly conscious and breathing and a third adult male was said to be “unconscious and not breathing,” D.C. police told WTOP.

A second shooting occurred at the 1800 block of Tubman Road Southeast. Two adult males were shot and determined to be conscious and breathing.

The locations of the Wheeler and Tubman road shootings are little over a mile apart, according to Google maps.

Police would not say whether they think the shootings are related, but both are under investigation.

A third shooting happened near the intersection of 10th and C streets in Northeast. An adult male was conscious and breathing, police said.

No further details have been provided at this time.

