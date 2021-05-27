Man shot outside Columbia Heights Metro station

D.C. police responded to shots fired outside the northbound 14th Street entrance to the Metro station, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

A man was shot outside the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning.

D.C. police responded for a report of shots fired outside the northbound 14th Street entrance to the Metro station, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unclear, a spokesman with the Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP, but he is conscious and breathing.

Shooting at the Columbia Heights Metro station has northbound entrance shut down by 14th and Irving. Traffic is a mess here. @WTOP @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/4VrHNgcXy9 — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) May 27, 2021

No arrests have been made. Law enforcement are looking for a silver and gray mustang with Maryland tags.

The northbound 14th street entrance remains closed due to the ongoing investigation. The station is open for commuters entering elsewhere.

