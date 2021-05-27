MEMORIAL DAY: DC seminar provides support for families | How US honored Memorial Day | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Man shot outside Columbia Heights Metro station

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com

May 27, 2021, 8:31 AM

A man was shot outside the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning.

D.C. police responded for a report of shots fired outside the northbound 14th Street entrance to the Metro station, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unclear, a spokesman with the Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP, but he is conscious and breathing.

No arrests have been made. Law enforcement are looking for a silver and gray mustang with Maryland tags.

The northbound 14th street entrance remains closed due to the ongoing investigation. The station is open for commuters entering elsewhere.

This a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Fonda Mwangi

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

