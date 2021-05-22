Man hit by multiple cars in Northeast DC

A man is in the hospital after being hit by multiple cars in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of D.C. Route 295 near Benning Road.

D.C. police said an unknown number of cars hit the pedestrian. Paramedics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Traffic was diverted to Burroughs Avenue as police block all northbound lanes to investigate the scene. WTOP’s Traffic Center reported all lanes were reopened after 3 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.