Man hit by multiple cars in Northeast DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 22, 2021, 3:25 AM

A man is in the hospital after being hit by multiple cars in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of D.C. Route 295 near Benning Road.

D.C. police said an unknown number of cars hit the pedestrian. Paramedics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Traffic was diverted to Burroughs Avenue as police block all northbound lanes to investigate the scene. WTOP’s Traffic Center reported all lanes were reopened after 3 a.m.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

