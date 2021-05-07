7-year-old DC girl shot, critically wounded; police looking for sedan

Police said they are looking for a white sedan after a 7-year-old girl was shot in Northeast D.C. Saturday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in 3500 block of Jay Street.

The girl was shot in the chest while riding a scooter outside an apartment complex with family members, according to Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan M. Benedict during a news conference.

She suffered a gun shot wound and was transported by members of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition.

D.C. police said the child is the only known victim and the shooting “appears to be random, but the investigation is ongoing.”

Police detectives said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a white sedan. The vehicle “of interest” is tied to the Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense.

MPD seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that took place on 5/1/21 in the 3500 block of Jay Street, NE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/gKumWhfjZA pic.twitter.com/m9X9eUlrzV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 2, 2021

Police said anyone who can identify the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call them at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible, according to police.