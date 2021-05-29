CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Washington, DC News » National Foster Care Month…

National Foster Care Month highlights struggles, successes of system on National Mall

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

May 29, 2021, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
National Foster Care Month was observed on the National Mall with signs and in information tent Saturday, May 29, 2021. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WTOP/Dick Uliano
Signs with messages about the foster care system were placed on the National Mall in D.C. Saturday for National Foster Care Month Saturday, May 29, 2021. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WTOP/Dick Uliano
National Foster Care Month was observed on the National Mall with signs and in information tent Saturday, May 29, 2021. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WTOP/Dick Uliano
<p>National Foster Care Month was observed on the National Mall with signs and in information tent Saturday, May 29, 2021. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)</p>
National Foster Care Month was observed on the National Mall with signs and in information tent Saturday, May 29, 2021. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WTOP/Dick Uliano
(1/4)
<p>National Foster Care Month was observed on the National Mall with signs and in information tent Saturday, May 29, 2021. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)</p>

May is National Foster Care Month, and visitors to the National Mall Saturday could see a temporary sign display that illuminates the subject matter with numbers.

“7 is average age of children entering foster care,” reads one sign. “423,000 is the number of children in foster care nationally,” reads another. “18 children enter foster care each month in DC,” reads a third.

“The number one and two reasons why children enter care are neglect and abuse, sometimes other reasons. COVID has definitely had an impact on neglected and abused children and we’re seeing more kids enter care,” said Najiba Hlemi, executive director of the D.C.-based non-profit, Foster and Adoptive Parents Advocacy Center.

Hlemi and her supporters erected a pop-up canopy tent on the grounds of the Washington Monument, just across the street from the National Museum of African American History where they displayed pictures of kids in foster care and shared information with people passing by.

The red and blue temporary signs with white lettering were staked into the ground extending a distance out across the monument grounds.

Hlemi said there’s a definite need to educate people about foster care and the children involved.

“They’re lovely and they’re amazing and they’re resilient and they have an incredible amount of grit, and with the right structure and the right family they can excel to do many things,” said Hlemi, a former foster child who grew up in the Virginia foster care system.

Hlemi said people can help.

“They can support, they can become foster parents, they can adopt from the foster care system, they can learn more, they can donate, they can participate in some way,” Hlemi said.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up