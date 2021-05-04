CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
FBI: Kentucky man arrested on charges from US Capitol riot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 4:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of participating in the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, the FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement.

Eric Douglas Clark, of Louisville, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful entry, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports that the 44-year-old man was booked in the Oldham County Detention Center. The FBI said Clark was expected to make his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

At least 11 other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the Capitol building, according to U.S. Department of Justice records.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

