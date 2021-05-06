CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC police investigating attack of Asian business owner as hate crime

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 11:46 AM

An Asian business owner was assaulted inside his store in Northeast D.C. earlier this week in an attack police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The attack happened at Max Trading, a wholesale jewelry and gift shop on 4th Street near Union Market.

Chong Hu Lu, the owner, told police a man came inside the store a little after 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and asked if he could open a package to look at the merchandise. When Lu told the man he couldn’t open the package, the man began punching him in the face, cutting his lip, according to a police report.

Lu said the man kept punching after the fell to the ground and made a racist remark to him during the assault. The comment isn’t included in the police report, but Lu told NBC Washington the man told him, “F*** you, Chinese people. I hate you.”

Police said they are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.(Courtesy D.C. police)

Then he said the man kicked the door of the shop, got in a black Toyota Camry and drove away. According to the police report, the man was last seen traveling east onto New York Avenue Northeast.

Lu told NBC Washington he went to the hospital and needed 14 stitches.

D.C. Police released a photo of the suspect as well as a woman who police called a “person of interest” in the attack.

Police have not yet made an arrest. They are asking anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

