DC police identify man fatally shot by officer near Metro station

D.C. police have identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C. near the Congress Heights Metro station.

Vedo Hall, 26, of Northeast D.C., was suspected of holding a woman against her will and had been on the run for a few hours when police caught up with him in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

In a news release, police said Hall “suddenly brandished” a rifle and pointed it at officers, one of whom fired. Hall was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not said not said how many shots the officer fired.

The woman was “visibly shaken” but unharmed, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday.

Contee described the firearm Hall brandished as a long gun with a drum magazine attached. Police later released a photo of the weapon.

Earlier in the day, police said they had responded to a barricade situation involving Hall.

Contee said police were called to the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast shortly after 11 a.m. Monday to check on a call about a woman possibly being held against her will by a man with a gun. When police knocked on the door, Contee said Hall threatened to shoot police, according to the department’s news release.

The officers backed away and a barricade was declared at about 11:45 a.m. At some point, Hall broke a rear window and fled with the woman, who was still being held against her will, police said.

It was a few hours later that officers, who were canvassing the area, found Hall and the woman not far from the Congress Heights Metro station, and Hall was shot by the officer.

The officer who shot Hall has not yet been identified. Contee said he has been with the department for five years. Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy. The body camera footage from responding officers is expected to be released within five days.

Contee said Hall and the woman knew each other and there was “possibly some type of domestic connection.”