MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police identify man…

DC police identify man fatally shot by officer near Metro station

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 25, 2021, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police have identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C. near the Congress Heights Metro station.

Vedo Hall, 26, of Northeast D.C., was suspected of holding a woman against her will and had been on the run for a few hours when police caught up with him in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

In a news release, police said Hall “suddenly brandished” a rifle and pointed it at officers, one of whom fired. Hall was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not said not said how many shots the officer fired.

The woman was “visibly shaken” but unharmed, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday.

Contee described the firearm Hall brandished as a long gun with a drum magazine attached. Police later released a photo of the weapon.

D.C. police released this photo of a rifle with an attached drum magazine. Police said Vedo Hall, 26, pointed the gun at officers before an officer shot and killed him. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Earlier in the day, police said they had responded to a barricade situation involving Hall.

Contee said police were called to the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast shortly after 11 a.m. Monday to check on a call about a woman possibly being held against her will by a man with a gun. When police knocked on the door, Contee said Hall threatened to shoot police, according to the department’s news release.

The officers backed away and a barricade was declared at about 11:45 a.m. At some point, Hall broke a rear window and fled with the woman, who was still being held against her will, police said.

It was a few hours later that officers, who were canvassing the area, found Hall and the woman not far from the Congress Heights Metro station, and Hall was shot by the officer.

The officer who shot Hall has not yet been identified. Contee said he has been with the department for five years. Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy. The body camera footage from responding officers is expected to be released within five days.

Contee said Hall and the woman knew each other and there was “possibly some type of domestic connection.”

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up