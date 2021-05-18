CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Baby found dead inside plastic bag in Northwest bathroom

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 6:23 AM

An infant was found dead inside a plastic bag in Northwest D.C. on Monday morning.

D.C. police were called to a medical office complex that includes MedStar Washington Hospital Center around 8 a.m. Tuesday after being notified of an unconscious child.

Officers were directed to a unisex bathroom, where they recovered the lifeless remains of a baby from a plastic bag in a trash can, according to a police report.

First responders officially declared the baby dead at the scene.

Police have not released further information as of Tuesday morning.

