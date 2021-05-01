Armed man shot by officer, DC police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer responding to a domestic dispute in Southwest D.C. on Friday night, police said.

D.C. police said officers responded to a domestic abuse call around 9 p.m. at an apartment on 4th Street near M Street.

While interviewing the two residents, police said the man took out a hand gun.

D.C. police said the man was shot after the two responding officers told him to drop the weapon, and he didn’t comply.

Police said the other resident in the apartment initially reported domestic abuse.

