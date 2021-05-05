5 days remain before Michelle Obama’s iconic portrait goes on tour

There are five days left to see former First Lady Michelle Obama’s infamous portrait at the D.C. National Portrait Gallery before it ships to Chicago for a national tour in June alongside President Obama's portrait.

“The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery announces the final chance to view the popular portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald before it departs Washington, D.C., for a five-stop national tour, with Kehinde Wiley’s iconic portrait of President Barack Obama,” the Smithsonian announced Tuesday.

The portrait of Michelle Obama can be viewed through May 23, along with the gown designed by Michelle Smith’s label Milly, as part of the special exhibition “Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States.”

The National Portrait Gallery is open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, and located at 8th and G streets in Northwest. Visitors can use the G Street entrance to enter the building. Free, timed-entry passes for all ages in accordance with social-distancing policies can be reserved online.

President Obama’s portrait by Kehinde Wiley is no longer on display.

The Obamas’ portraits will next be exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago at “The Obama Portraits Tour,” which begins June 18 and runs through May 30, 2022, before they are returned to Washington.

“From the moment of their unveiling in February 2018, the Portrait Gallery’s commissioned portraits of the Obamas have inspired unprecedented responses from the public. As part of the museum’s mission to encourage conversations surrounding the power of portraiture and to engage communities nationwide, it has organized a tour to bring these paintings to millions of Americans who might not otherwise be able to visit the nation’s capital,” the Smithsonian news release said.

Tour locations include: