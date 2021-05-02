2 more Smithsonian museums reopen in DC

As D.C. moves closer to a post-pandemic reality, the Smithsonian reopened two more national museums Friday — the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian.

Keeping with its coronavirus safety protocols, limited capacities are in place and timed entry passes are required for admittance.

The American History museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Tuesday. Visitors can reserve passes up to 30 days in advance. A limited number of same-day passes are available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Group sizes are limited to six people.

The American Indian museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets can be reserved online or by calling 1-800-514-3849 and pressing extension 1.

Visitors are allowed up to six passes. Entry times are every 30 minutes. You may print your timed-entry passes at home or show them on a phone or other mobile device.

Face masks are required at all Smithsonian museums for visitors ages two and older.

Several museums reopened last week, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian American Art Museum and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum