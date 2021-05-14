Art lovers: Several DC museums reopening

Art lovers, several Smithsonian museums closed since last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic reopen Friday.

The following museums are reopening:

National Museum of African American History and Culture Location: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW Will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Timed entry passes are required. Face masks are required.

National Portrait Gallery Location: 8th and G streets NW Will be open 11:30 a.m. ——7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Timed entry passes are required. Visitors will use the G Street entrance. Face masks are required.

Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery Smithsonian American Art Museum location: 8th and G Streets, NW. Smithsonian American Art Museum hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Renwick Gallery location: Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street NW. Renwick Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Separate timed entry passes are required for each. Face masks are required.

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, no timed passes are required. West Building: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, free timed-entry passes are required. Face masks are required.



On May 17, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will reopen to the public every day, except Wednesdays. Timed-entry tickets are required.

The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian in D.C. are set to reopen on May 21.

Timed passes will be available starting Friday for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, which reopens May 21.

The Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, opened earlier this month.

