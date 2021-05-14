CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Art News » Art lovers: Several DC…

Art lovers: Several DC museums reopening

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 14, 2021, 5:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Art lovers, several museums closed since last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic reopen Friday.

The following museums are reopening:

  • National Museum of African American History and Culture
    • Location: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW
    • Will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
    • Timed entry passes are required.
    • Face masks are required.
  • National Portrait Gallery
    • Location: 8th and G streets NW
    • Will be open 11:30 a.m. ——7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
    • Timed entry passes are required.
    • Visitors will use the G Street entrance.
    • Face masks are required.
  • Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery
    • Smithsonian American Art Museum location: 8th and G Streets, NW.
    • Smithsonian American Art Museum hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
    • Renwick Gallery location: Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street NW.
    • Renwick Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
    • Separate timed entry passes are required for each.
    • Face masks are required.
  • National Gallery of Art
    • Sculpture Garden: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, no timed passes are required.
    • West Building: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, free timed-entry passes are required.
    • Face masks are required.

On May 17, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will reopen to the public every day, except Wednesdays. Timed-entry tickets are required.

The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian in D.C. are set to reopen on May 21.

Timed passes will be available starting Friday for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, which reopens May 21.

The Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, opened earlier this month.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up