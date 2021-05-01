1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast DC shooting

One man is dead and two women were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday evening.

D.C. police have identified the man shot and killed as 28-year-old Lester Howard of Southeast D.C.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast D.C. at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police claim when they arrived on the scene they found a man and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where Howard was pronounced dead.

Another man, who police claim is the fourth victim, requested treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.