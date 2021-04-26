Va. man accused of scaling security fence near Capitol

Capitol Police arrested a Richmond, Virginia-area man late Sunday night, after he allegedly scaled fencing along the security perimeter near the Capitol.

Marc Beauchamp of Henrico was arrested for unlawful entry, police said, immediately after entering a restricted area along First Street Southwest just before 11:40 p.m.

“An investigation revealed the suspect illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial,” police said in a statement released on Twitter.

An investigation is underway. But for now, police said they believe it was an isolated incident.