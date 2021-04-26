CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Va. man accused of scaling security fence near Capitol

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 4:02 PM

Capitol Police arrested a Richmond, Virginia-area man late Sunday night, after he allegedly scaled fencing along the security perimeter near the Capitol.

Marc Beauchamp of Henrico was arrested for unlawful entry, police said, immediately after entering a restricted area along First Street Southwest just before 11:40 p.m.

“An investigation revealed the suspect illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial,” police said in a statement released on Twitter.

An investigation is underway. But for now, police said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

