Early morning DC fire injures 1, leaves 13 homeless

One person was injured and 13 people were left homeless after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived just before 4 a.m. to find flames reaching to the second floor of the building on the 300 block of 59th Street NE, near the District’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Conditions encountered by #DCsBravest upon arriving at fire in 300 block 59th St NE. Blaze was quickly extinguished, but 13 people were displaced & 1 person removed to safety by firefighters and transported to hospital in non life threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/exCr8m9Uv8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 3, 2021



D.C. Fire and EMS said the flames were quickly put out, but one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Thirteen people were displaced.

The department’s Rescue 3 posted photos on its Facebook page and said the fire started in a basement apartment.

