Early morning DC fire injures 1, leaves 13 homeless

Dan Friedell | dfriedell@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 11:03 AM

One person was injured and 13 people were left homeless after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived just before 4 a.m. to find flames reaching to the second floor of the building on the 300 block of 59th Street NE, near the District’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland.


D.C. Fire and EMS said the flames were quickly put out, but one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Thirteen people were displaced.

The department’s Rescue 3 posted photos on its Facebook page and said the fire started in a basement apartment.

The fire started in a basement apartment, according to fire department officials. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

A map of the area is below:

Dan Friedell

Dan Friedell is a digital writer for WTOP. He came to the D.C. area in 2007 to work as digital editor for USATODAY.com, and since then has worked for a number of local and national news organizations.

