CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC outdoor pools set…

DC outdoor pools set to reopen for first time in nearly 2 years

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

April 29, 2021, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It has been a while since outdoor swimming pools were open to the public in the nation’s capital, but that is about to change come next month.

The District plans to open them May 29.

“We’re really excited to reopen our pools,” said Delano Hunter, director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

While indoor pools require a reservation to get in, outdoor pools will allow people in on a first-come, first-served basis, with a capacity limit of 50%.

The deck chairs will be socially distanced, and people will likely have to wear a mask when they’re not in the pool, Hunter said.

Park officials in D.C. planned to open pools last summer, but Hunter said there was too much uncertainty surrounding the severity of the pandemic at that time.

Now, things have started to calm down. And many families are excited to have the option.

“We’re hearing from parents across the city that pools are an important aspect of their summer plans,” said Hunter. “They like the opportunity of having pool access as a part of their summer itinerary.”

Spray parks, commonly called “splash pads,” are also going to be opening May 29 at full capacity.

“They don’t require lifeguards; kids love them, and they are throughout the city,” said Hunter.

Find the locations for the District’s 22 outdoor pools and 27 spray parks.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

May We Say Thank You 2021

More than 80% of military installations have eased COVID restrictions

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up