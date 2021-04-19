CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC set to begin overnight spraying of ginkgo trees

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 19, 2021, 7:48 PM

With spring in full bloom, D.C.’s Department of Transportation will start its annual tradition of spraying ginkgo trees Monday night.

It’s an effort to limit the growth of ginkgo fruit, which can mean a stinky experience for passersby, bystanders and, well, most everyone.

DDOT said it will use the same spray it has used for the past 20 years, “Shield-3EC 24(C),” from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. It plans to start in Ward 5, then move onto wards 4, 3, 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 over the course of several nights.

Important note here: DDOT said cars don’t need to be moved.

For more information, contact DDOT at 202-671-5133 or go online.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

