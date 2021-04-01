CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
DC DMV opening more appointments

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 2:38 PM

Getting an appointment at the DMV will probably never be described as “fun,” but D.C. is trying to make it easier.

“DC DMV continues to release additional appointments to the public,” public information officer James Miller told WTOP in an email.

He said a weekly average of about 6,000 new appointments were released during the month of March.

“More than 180,000 in-person appointments have been made available to the public during the public health emergency and more opportunities will be made available when it’s safe to do so,” Miller wrote.

Appointments can be made online at dmv.dc.gov.

