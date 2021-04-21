CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC Day of Action seeks volunteers to get residents registered for COVID-19 vaccine

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

April 21, 2021, 5:22 PM

D.C. has planned a Day of Action on May 1 as part of the push to get as many residents as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We need more hands on board — more volunteers to help us with a grassroots outreach to knock on doors and to help people get signed up so that they can get vaccinated,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a Wednesday news briefing.

Volunteers will work as part of the DC COVID-19 Community Corps to get people pre-registered for the vaccine and to help them make plans for getting vaccinated.

Day of Action efforts will spread out in all eight wards from more than 15 check-in sites. Two-hour shifts will begin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Everyone who registers to help will receive Community Corps swag, information sheets and vaccine one-pagers of information.

“Please sign up to help us get back to life in the District by getting everybody vaccinated,” Bowser said.

Participants can choose the community they’d like to work in when they sign up for a specific place to gather and time to attend.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

