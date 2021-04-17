CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 17 pigeons rescued from…

17 pigeons rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Northeast DC home

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 7:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
Seventeen pigeons were rescued from squalid housing conditions in a Northeast D.C. home on April 6, 2021.
Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance
(1/8)

Seventeen pigeons were rescued from cramped cages in a Northeast D.C. home Tuesday evening, found in conditions animal welfare workers described as “deplorable.”

D.C. police and fire officials called the Humane Rescue Alliance to a property on the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NE to seize 17 pigeons cramped in small, unsanitary cages.

A veterinarian determined that many of the birds were in good health despite their environment, though some required additional medical attention.

“I am thankful we were able to come to the aid of these animals today and look forward to starting them on their journey toward better lives,” Chris Schindler, the Humane Rescue Alliance’s vice president of field services, said in a news release.

“We are proud to collaborate with other District agencies to help the animals and people of our community.”

The pigeons are now in Humane Rescue Alliance’s care, where they will receive medical treatment as needed.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up