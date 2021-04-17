17 pigeons rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Northeast DC home

D.C. officials called the Humane Rescue Alliance to a property on the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NE to seize 17 pigeons in small, unsanitary cages.

Seventeen pigeons were rescued from cramped cages in a Northeast D.C. home Tuesday evening, found in conditions animal welfare workers described as “deplorable.”

A veterinarian determined that many of the birds were in good health despite their environment, though some required additional medical attention.

“I am thankful we were able to come to the aid of these animals today and look forward to starting them on their journey toward better lives,” Chris Schindler, the Humane Rescue Alliance’s vice president of field services, said in a news release.

“We are proud to collaborate with other District agencies to help the animals and people of our community.”

The pigeons are now in Humane Rescue Alliance’s care, where they will receive medical treatment as needed.