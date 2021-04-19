CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 143 goldfish available for…

143 goldfish available for adoption after being removed from DC pond

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 19, 2021, 8:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
More than 140 goldfish collected from a pond in Northwest D.C. are now available for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Photo Courtesy the Humane Rescue Alliance
More than 140 goldfish collected from a pond in Northwest D.C. are now available for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Photo Courtesy the Humane Rescue Alliance
More than 140 goldfish collected from a pond in Northwest D.C. are now available for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Photo Courtesy the Humane Rescue Alliance
(1/3)

A property developer looking to remove a pond in Northwest D.C. discovered dozens of goldfish from a previous owner.

So they called the Humane Rescue Alliance for help.

It took them about 12 hours over two days to wade through the pond, scooping out 143 goldfish.

“It was a decorative pond and so they were basically like pets, just pets that lived outside in this pond,” said Lauren Crossed, Humane Rescue Alliance’s wildlife program manager.

They used nets to capture the fish while draining the pond, she said, then transferred them into new tanks, carefully checking the temperature of the water along the way to keep them safe.

“They are few and far between these kinds of calls,” Crossed said, but they were happy to help.

“We strive to make sure that every animal is given the same opportunity for a safe and loving home, regardless of their species,” she said.

It was hard to find them, Crossed said, because many of the fish were the same color as the water.

“Every fish was like black and gold, and there were two fish left that were actually like the goldfish-gold color,” she said.

All 143 fish are healthy and ready for new homes.

The organization said that the fish would be a great addition to any family that has a pond or water feature in which they could thrive.

Find more information on how to adopt them on the Humane Rescue Alliance website.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Lawmakers ask FEMA how to avoid future communication breakdowns during disasters

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up